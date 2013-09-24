* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6
basis points at 8.79 percent. It rose to 8.89 percent earlier in
the session.
* Bond prices receive support from the government's decision to
stick to its budgeted market borrowing of 2.35 trillion rupees
for the second half of the fiscal year, despite a slowdown in
revenue, signalling its intent to narrow the fiscal deficit.
* The government said it would consider the 500 billion rupees
bond switch in the second half of the year, an amount which
market participants were fearing would be sold in the market.
* However, large debt supply this week with another 140 billion
rupee sale scheduled for Friday will keep gains in check.
* Large devolvement of nearly one-third of Monday's bond sale
has led to some panic in market, dealers said.
* Dealers hoping that the RBI may intervene via OMO buyback to
support the market.
