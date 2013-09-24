* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.79 percent. It rose to 8.89 percent earlier in the session. * Bond prices receive support from the government's decision to stick to its budgeted market borrowing of 2.35 trillion rupees for the second half of the fiscal year, despite a slowdown in revenue, signalling its intent to narrow the fiscal deficit. * The government said it would consider the 500 billion rupees bond switch in the second half of the year, an amount which market participants were fearing would be sold in the market. * However, large debt supply this week with another 140 billion rupee sale scheduled for Friday will keep gains in check. * Large devolvement of nearly one-third of Monday's bond sale has led to some panic in market, dealers said. * Dealers hoping that the RBI may intervene via OMO buyback to support the market. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)