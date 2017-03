* USD/INR trading near day's lows, having given up most of its gains in the session on corporate selling. The pair is at 62.63/66 versus 62.9050 intraday high and 62.60/61 last close. * Some corporate inflows around 62.85 are helping INR, but importer bids are keeping the pair supported. * The pair is likely to remain in the 62.50-62.90 range for the day. * Local stocks are off highs, up 0.1 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)