* Indian shares gain, reversing a two-day losing streak, after
NSE index find support around its 200-day moving average
at 5,841, on value buying.
* The BSE benchmark index is up 0.37 percent while the
NSE index is up 0.35 percent, led by gains in
rate-sensitive shares.
* Among lenders, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
is up 1.9 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd gains
0.2 percent.
* Among auto shares, Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 3 percent
while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains 1.6 percent.
* However, State Bank of India, the country's largest
lender, falls 1 percent after ratings agency Moody's downgraded
its outlook on the bank's financial strength rating to
'negative' from 'stable'. (Full Story)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)