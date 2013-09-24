* Indian shares gain, reversing a two-day losing streak, after NSE index find support around its 200-day moving average at 5,841, on value buying. * The BSE benchmark index is up 0.37 percent while the NSE index is up 0.35 percent, led by gains in rate-sensitive shares. * Among lenders, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd is up 1.9 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd gains 0.2 percent. * Among auto shares, Bajaj Auto Ltd is up 3 percent while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gains 1.6 percent. * However, State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, falls 1 percent after ratings agency Moody's downgraded its outlook on the bank's financial strength rating to 'negative' from 'stable'. (Full Story) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)