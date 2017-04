* USD/INR seen opening around 62.90 levels versus its close of 62.7525/7625 on Tuesday, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies and shares. * See for a snapshot of Asian currencies. * Traders see the pair in a 62.50 to 63.50 range during the session. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore marginally weaker, and traders to watch local shares for cues on foreign fund flows. * Asian shares slipped and the dollar inched higher in early Asian trade, as concerns about a possible U.S. government shutdown and uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook made investors hesitant to take aggressive positions. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)