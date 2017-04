* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.84 percent on Tuesday, is seen edging up tracking a rise in global crude oil prices but bargain buying is likely after a sharp drop in prices in recent sessions. * Traders expect the bond to open around 8.85 percent levels and move in a 8.79 to 8.92 percent range during the session. * The 10-year bond yield has risen 65 basis points over the last three trading sessions largely due to the surprise rate hike by the central bank on Friday. * Brent oil rose on Tuesday in spread trading that widened the international benchmark's premium to U.S. crude, as market players focused on easing tensions between Iran and the West. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)