Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ICADE

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2019

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.54

Yield 2.344 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 151.5bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

ISIN FR0011577170

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 29, 2023

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.977

Yield 3.498 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 173bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

ISIN FR0011577188

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date September 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis &

SG CIB

Ratings BBB + (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.