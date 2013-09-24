BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt calls board meeting to raise FY dividend
* Calls board meeting on March 30 to raise FY dividend to EGP 1.84 per share from EGP 0.86 per share proposed earlier Source:(http://bit.ly/2nlPZgY) Further company coverage:
Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date September 30, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 33bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 33bp
Payment Date September 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Scotia Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Calls board meeting on March 30 to raise FY dividend to EGP 1.84 per share from EGP 0.86 per share proposed earlier Source:(http://bit.ly/2nlPZgY) Further company coverage:
ANKARA, March 30 The arrest in the United States of a top Turkish banker charged with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate sanctions against Iran is a "completely political" move, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.
* Said on Wednesday that it bought via its unit Midven Business Solutions Sp. z o.o., now renamed to Bookre Sp. z o.o., an organised part of a B2B company active in business travel segment