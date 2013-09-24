BANGALORE, Sept 24 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37500 ICS-201(B22mm) 38500 ICS-102(B22mm) 29500 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 39000 ICS-202(26mm) 41500 ICS-105(26mm) 43200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 44300 ICS-105(27mm) 42500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 44200 ICS-105MMA(27) 45100 ICS-105PHR(28) 43300 ICS-105(28mm) 46500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 46800 ICS-105(29mm) 46900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 47100 ICS-105(30mm) 47400 ICS-105(31mm) 47600 ICS-106(32mm) 48300 ICS-107(34mm) 56500