Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower SEB AB

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 18, 2020

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.523

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT

Payment Date September 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

ISIN XS0975635516

Data supplied by International Insider.