Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 1,0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 04, 2023

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.964

Spread 262.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 04, 2013

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0974372467

Data supplied by International Insider.