BRIEF-Midven buys a part of business travel company
* Said on Wednesday that it bought via its unit Midven Business Solutions Sp. z o.o., now renamed to Bookre Sp. z o.o., an organised part of a B2B company active in business travel segment
Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Woori Bank
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 02, 2018
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.341
Reoffer price 99.341
Yield 3.018 pct
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond over UST
Payment Date October 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan,
Standard Chartered & Woori
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
* Signs a contract for the sale of shares in Koller Beteiligungs GmbH
March 30 Taameer Real Estate Investment Co Kscp :