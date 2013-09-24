Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance PLC

Borrower Gazprombank OJSC

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date December 28, 2023

Coupon 7.496 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date September 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays,BNP Paribas, BOCI, GPB, GSI & SG CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Irish Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0975320879

