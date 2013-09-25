* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is flat. * Asian shares slipped and the dollar inched higher in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as concerns about a possible U.S. government shutdown and uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook made investors hesitant to take aggressive positions. * Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth 210 million rupees on Tuesday, adding to Monday's sales of 259 million rupees. * NSE index 200-day moving average at 5,841 is expected to provide some support at lower levels. * Dealers say the overall trend remains weak due to lack of positive triggers in the near term, while the expiry of equity derivatives contracts on Thursday is expected to increase the volatility. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)