* Financial Technologies (India) Ltd's shares fall as much as 15 percent after the company's announcement on Tuesday that its auditor had said its audit of the company's fiscal 2013 results should not be relied upon. * Deloitte Haskins & Sells had told Financial Tech on Monday of its opinion about the company's financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2013, citing irregularities at a commodities exchange it runs. * Financial Technologies shares down 6.9 percent at 0405 GMT.Ÿ (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)