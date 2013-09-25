* Indian shares trade flat as NSE index is seen consolidating around its 200-day moving average at 5,841, while the expiry of September equity derivatives contract is seen weighing on shares at higher levels. * India's benchmark BSE index is flat while the broader NSE index is down 0.1 percent. * Among blue chip shares, Reliance Industries Ltd is down 1 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 1.2 percent. * Financial Technologies (India) Ltd's shares fall as much as 15 percent after its auditor said its audit of the company's fiscal 2013 results should not be relied upon. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)