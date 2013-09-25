* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 9.7 percent, lower than its cut-off of 10.4534 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day T-bills, the highest forecast was 9.8 percent, while the lowest was 9.5 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 182-day T-bills at 9.5 percent, lower than the 10.2003 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day T-bills was 9.75 percent, while the lowest was 9.35 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.c om)