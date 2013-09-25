* Indian mutual funds have been heavy sellers of government
debt, having sold 47.23 billion rupees ($752.9 million) worth of
debt in the last five days, as yields hardened after the central
bank unexpectedly raised rates on Friday, adding to redemption
pressure.
* Funds have sold a net of 88.10 billion rupees in government
bonds so far this month, clearing house data showed.
* Debt mutual funds, which have over $21 billion in assets under
management, have seen about 168.82 billion rupees ($2.69
billion) in net outflows in the last three months alone after
bond yields surged, according to industry data.
* Bond funds are also increasing cash allocation in their
portfolios expecting redemptions and higher yields adding to the
selling, fund managers say.
* "Mutual funds have been reducing (portfolio) duration over the
last one month ... the selling is on a combination of the market
view and redemption pressure," Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed
income at Pramerica Mutual Fund said.
* Yields on the benchmark 10-year bond government bond
are up 64 basis points since the Reserve Bank of
India's monetary policy review.
($1 = 62.7350 rupees)
