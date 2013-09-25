* Indian mutual funds have been heavy sellers of government debt, having sold 47.23 billion rupees ($752.9 million) worth of debt in the last five days, as yields hardened after the central bank unexpectedly raised rates on Friday, adding to redemption pressure. * Funds have sold a net of 88.10 billion rupees in government bonds so far this month, clearing house data showed. * Debt mutual funds, which have over $21 billion in assets under management, have seen about 168.82 billion rupees ($2.69 billion) in net outflows in the last three months alone after bond yields surged, according to industry data. * Bond funds are also increasing cash allocation in their portfolios expecting redemptions and higher yields adding to the selling, fund managers say. * "Mutual funds have been reducing (portfolio) duration over the last one month ... the selling is on a combination of the market view and redemption pressure," Mahendra Jajoo, head of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund said. * Yields on the benchmark 10-year bond government bond are up 64 basis points since the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review. ($1 = 62.7350 rupees) (himank.sharma@thomsonreuters.com/ himank.sharma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)