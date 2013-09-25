* Indian shares fall over 1 percent on caution ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts on Thursday. * The broader NSE index is down 1.3 percent, trading below its 200-day moving average for the first time in nearly a week, while the benchmark BSE index is lower 1.3 percent. * The NSE bank index falls 2.4 percent, heading for its fourth consecutive day of declines as a surprise rate hike by the RBI on Friday continues to weigh on lenders. * ICICI Bank Ltd falls 2.4 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 3.1 percent. * Financial Technologies (India) Ltd's shares fall 11 percent after its auditor, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, said its audit of the company's fiscal 2013 results should not be relied upon. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)