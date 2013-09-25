* The benchmark five-year OIS rate 3 basis points lower at 8.39 percent, while the one-year rate 1 basis point lower at 8.82 percent. * Negative spread between 1-, 5-year at 43 bps versus 70 bps on Thursday, ahead of the RBI policy announcement last week. The RBI surprised markets by raising repo rate by 25 bps on Friday, though it cut the emergency fund rate by 75 bps to 9.5 pct. * OIS curve is expected to steepen more, dealers say. * Cash deficit at over 1 trillion rupees, between the repo, MSF and export refinance window. * Dealers hoping RBI will announce an OMO this week on continued supply. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)