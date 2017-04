* USD/INR seen opening around 62.20-25 levels versus its close of 62.44/45 on Wednesday after the central bank further relaxed rules for providing swap facility to banks borrowing funds overseas. * The Reserve Bank of India late on Wednesday relaxed the minimum maturity tenure for banks' foreign currency borrowings' to one year from three years, in order to use the central bank's swap facility which was set up to support the ailing rupee. * Most Asian currencies also trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot of Asian currencies. * Traders see the pair in a 61.80 to 62.60 range during the session. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore, however, down 0.3 percent and could boost the pair. * Asian share markets were left in limbo on Thursday as a paucity of major economic news left investors with little choice but to sweat out the latest battle over the U.S. budget. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)