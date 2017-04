* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.79 percent on Wednesday, is seen edging down following the central bank's comforting statement late on Wednesday while lower oil prices will also aid. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it will take action, including conducting open market operations, to ensure adequate liquidity is available in the banking system, acknowledging that liquidity conditions have been tightening. * Crude oil prices edged lower in choppy trading on Wednesday as comments from the Iranian foreign minister revived hopes that talks over Tehran's nuclear programme could see progress, and as U.S. crude oil inventories posted a large build. * Traders expect the bond to open around 8.72-74 percent levels and move in an 8.75 to 8.85 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)