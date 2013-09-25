Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower HSH Nordbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 02, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.617
Yield 1.455 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSH Nord, Nord LB & Unicredit
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HSH4MH4
