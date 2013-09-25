BRIEF-Dualtap to sell hotel in Hokkaido
April 13 Dualtap Co Ltd * Says it will sell Hokkaido-based hotel on July 6 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/rW04hF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
(Correction to add the Bank of Ireland RICs)
Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 02, 2020
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.97
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 243.6bp
Over the 2.25 pct due 2020
Payment Date October 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Nomura & RBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
ISIN XS0975903112
Data supplied by International Insider.
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.