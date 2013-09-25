Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Veneto Banca SCPA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2016

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.752

Yield 4.375 pct

Spread 375 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 415.7bp

over 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR

Payment Date October 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Nomura

Ratings BB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0975935585

