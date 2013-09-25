BRIEF-Dualtap to sell hotel in Hokkaido
April 13 Dualtap Co Ltd * Says it will sell Hokkaido-based hotel on July 6 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/rW04hF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Simon Property Group LP
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 02, 2020
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.675
Yield 2.426 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing New york
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0975837146
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
April 13 Dualtap Co Ltd * Says it will sell Hokkaido-based hotel on July 6 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/rW04hF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.