BRIEF-Dualtap to sell hotel in Hokkaido
April 13 Dualtap Co Ltd * Says it will sell Hokkaido-based hotel on July 6 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/rW04hF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AfDB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date October 02, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.933
Reoffer price 99.933
Yield 1.639 pct
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN US00828EBB48
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.