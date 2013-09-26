* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.27 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.29 percent. * Asian share markets were left in limbo on Thursday as a paucity of major economic news left investors with little choice but to sweat out the latest battle over the U.S. budget. * Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 3.82 billion rupees on Wednesday, exchange data shows. Domestic institutional investors sold shares worth 4.73 billion rupees. * Volatility is seen ahead of the expiry of September equity derivatives later in the day, although the NSE index was expected to find support around its 200-day moving average for the third day. * India's power minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to hold a press conference in New Delhi. (0600 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)