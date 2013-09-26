* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.27
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.29 percent.
* Asian share markets were left in limbo on Thursday as a
paucity of major economic news left investors with little choice
but to sweat out the latest battle over the U.S. budget.
* Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 3.82
billion rupees on Wednesday, exchange data shows. Domestic
institutional investors sold shares worth 4.73 billion rupees.
* Volatility is seen ahead of the expiry of September equity
derivatives later in the day, although the NSE index was
expected to find support around its 200-day moving average for
the third day.
* India's power minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to hold a press
conference in New Delhi. (0600 GMT)
