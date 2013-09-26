(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sharp’s (6753.T) $1.7 billion share sale won’t restore its edge. The troubled electronics firm is taking advantage of Japan's Abenomics-inspired stock market rally to raise cash from shareholders. After tapping Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Samsung (005930.KS) for relatively small amounts in the past year, Sharp is now offering new shares worth about 40 percent of its market value to reduce net debt by 16 percent. That will shore up but not repair its balance sheet.

Sharp's deleveraging is overdue. Net debt is currently a hefty 5.4 times its forward earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization forecast by StarMine. That would fall to 4.6 times after the share sale. By comparison, Japanese rival Panasonic (6752.T) has net debt of around 1.4 times EBITDA while Samsung and Apple (AAPL.O) both sit on a huge pile of cash.

Shoring up capital will also allow Sharp to recognise a pension liability of 120 billion yen ($1.2 billion) that would otherwise have threatened to wipe out its net assets. However, tough competition means it won’t be easy for Sharp to return to profitability and stay there. A decision this month by Japan’s largest carrier DoCoMo (9437.T) to offer the iPhone will further shrink Sharp’s share of the stagnant Japanese mobile market. Demand for Sharp's liquid crystal displays is also waning amid competition from South Korea and China, says Jefferies.

Sharp’s poor track record of meeting its own targets doesn’t inspire confidence. Despite a hefty restructuring, the company's forecast for full year net profit of 5 billion yen looks optimistic. The decision by Mizuho and Mitsubishi to underwrite the share issue isn’t much endorsement either: the banks are Sharp’s main creditors.

Sharp's shares have risen 75 percent in the past year and now trade at over three times their pre-offering book value, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. It's right for the company to take the opportunity to issue some equity. But with a turnaround still far from proven, shareholders should be prepared for Sharp to return for more.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Japan’s Sharp Corp on Sept. 18 unveiled plans to raise nearly 167 billion yen ($1.7 billion) through a share sale.

- The Osaka-based electronics maker will sell shares worth up to 149 billion yen to the public.

- It will also raise a maximum of 17.5 billion yen through placements to Japanese partner firms Makita, Lixil Group, and Denso. The price of the share offerings will be decided between Oct. 7 and Oct. 9.

- In 2012, Sharp agreed to mortgage offices and factories to get loans and facilities worth 360 billion yen from its creditor banks led by Mizuho Corporate Bank and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

- In May, creditors agreed to extend a further 150 billion yen in loans to finance a 200 billion yen convertible bond falling due this month.

- The company has since received investments from Korea’s Samsung Electronics and Qualcomm Inc.

- Sharp also raised its forecasts for the six months ending in Sept. 30, doubling its estimated operating profit to 30 billion yen and halving its estimated net loss to 10 billion yen. It reported a net loss of 545 billion yen for the full year that ended in March.

- Mizuho Securities, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, and Nomura will underwrite Sharp’s upcoming share issue.

- Reuters: Sharp to raise up $1.7 bln in equity, ups forecasts [ID:nL3N0HE1FY]

RELATED COLUMNS

Sharp contrast [ID:nL4N0BY2Z5]

Currency soar [ID:nL4N0B41MB]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [GALANI/]

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Robyn Mak)

((una.galani@thomsonreuters.com))

((Reuters messaging: una.galani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS SHARP OFFERING/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.