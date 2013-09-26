* BNP Paribas downgrades JSW Steel Ltd to "reduce" from "hold", citing expensive valuations after recent outperformance due to a delay in the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of monetary stimulus in September. * The investment bank says its checks with steel producers and traders suggest that the benefits of a weak currency are neutralised when the rupee is around 60-62 to the dollar. * "With the INR hovering at these levels, a sharp recovery in imports is unlikely and the export opportunity no longer looks as attractive," BNP Paribas said in a report. * BNP Paribas maintains its "hold" on Tata Steel Ltd and Steel Authority of India Ltd. * JSW Steel falls 1.2 percent, while Tata Steel is up 1 percent and SAIL is down 0.1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)