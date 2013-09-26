* BNP Paribas downgrades JSW Steel Ltd to "reduce"
from "hold", citing expensive valuations after recent
outperformance due to a delay in the U.S. Federal Reserve's
tapering of monetary stimulus in September.
* The investment bank says its checks with steel producers and
traders suggest that the benefits of a weak currency are
neutralised when the rupee is around 60-62 to the dollar.
* "With the INR hovering at these levels, a sharp recovery in
imports is unlikely and the export opportunity no longer looks
as attractive," BNP Paribas said in a report.
* BNP Paribas maintains its "hold" on Tata Steel Ltd
and Steel Authority of India Ltd.
* JSW Steel falls 1.2 percent, while Tata Steel is up 1 percent
and SAIL is down 0.1 percent.
