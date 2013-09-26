* India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was at an
all-time high of 587 rupees on Thursday on hopes of higher sales
of its key cancer drug, Doxil, after innovator Janssen
Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
said on Wednesday the drug will likely be in short supply in the
coming weeks.
* The expected shortage in supply is due to an interruption from
the company's own supplier, Ben Venue Laboratories Inc, J&J
said.
* J&J cannot provide an estimate of when the cancer drug would
be available again and has advised healthcare providers to
contact Sun Pharma.
* Analysts tracking the sector say Sun Pharma already has 50
percent of the market share in this drug which will get a
further boost after this development.
* Credit Suisse initiates coverage on the company's unit, Taro
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, with an "outperform"
rating and a target of $85, saying improving growth visibility,
was seen helping the shares.
* At 0511 GMT, Sun Pharma shares are up 2.8 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)