* India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd was at an all-time high of 587 rupees on Thursday on hopes of higher sales of its key cancer drug, Doxil, after innovator Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said on Wednesday the drug will likely be in short supply in the coming weeks. * The expected shortage in supply is due to an interruption from the company's own supplier, Ben Venue Laboratories Inc, J&J said. * J&J cannot provide an estimate of when the cancer drug would be available again and has advised healthcare providers to contact Sun Pharma. * Analysts tracking the sector say Sun Pharma already has 50 percent of the market share in this drug which will get a further boost after this development. * Credit Suisse initiates coverage on the company's unit, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, with an "outperform" rating and a target of $85, saying improving growth visibility, was seen helping the shares. * At 0511 GMT, Sun Pharma shares are up 2.8 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)