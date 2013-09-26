* Shares in Gillette India Ltd surge 10.88 percent after India's market regulator allows the company to re-classify one of its promoters as a public shareholder in order to become compliant with India's minimum public shareholding rules. * Kolkata-based business house Poddar Group, which owns 12.86 percent of the company, would now dispose off a 6.86 percent stake in Gillette India in order to be considered a public shareholder, Gillette said in a statement. * U.S.-based consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble Co will sell a 0.90 percent stake in Gillette India to pare down its overall stake to 75 percent. * Poddar Group will terminate its shareholder agreement with P&G related to Gillette and also withdraw its nominees from the Gillette board. * Securities and Exchange Board of India also imposed certain other restrictions on Poddar Group related to management appointment and special rights related to Gillette. * The regulator had earlier imposed certain penalties on the company's promoters for failing to comply the shareholding rules. Gillette had been locked in a dispute with SEBI and its appellate tribunal regarding the shareholding structure for the last several months. * As per India's new minimum public shareholding rules, promoters cannot hold more than 75 percent in any listed company in the private sector in India. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)