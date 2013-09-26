* Indian shares extend gains after the broader NSE index is seen finding support around its 200-day moving average for the third consecutive day. * India's benchmark index is up 0.58 percent, while the NSE index gains 0.61 percent. * India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains 3 percent after earlier hitting an all-time high of 587 rupees on hopes of higher sales of a key cancer drug after innovator Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday the drug would likely be in short supply in the coming weeks. * Indian software services exporter Wipro Ltd gains 1.5 percent ahead of its inclusion in the NSE index effective Friday. * ICICI Bank Ltd is up 1.8 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd gains 1.4 percent on value buying after recent losses. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)