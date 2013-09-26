BRIEF-H-Farm names Massimiliano Ventimiglia education unit CEO
* Names Massimiliano Ventimiglia CEO of education unit Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 02, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 44bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 44bp
Payment Date October 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
ISIN SE0005455128
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Total net inflows in March at 452 million euros ($478.22 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9452 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)