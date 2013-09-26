Sep 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Muenchener Hypothekenbank Eg

(Munhyp)

Issue Amount 625 million euro

Maturity Date October 4, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.629

Reoffer price 99.629

Yield 1.202 pct

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

DZ bank, Helaba & Nord/LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000MHB11J1

