BRIEF-Quonia FY net loss widens to 2.5 mln euros
* FY revenue 1.3 million euros ($1.4 million) versus 425,636 euros year ago
Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Ltd (ANZ)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 04, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 33bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 33bp
Payment Date October 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Deutsche Bank & Nomura
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing london
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0976442847
Data supplied by International Insider.
ZAGREB, April 10 The Croatian government on Monday nominated Ante Ramljak to head the restructuring of food producer and retailer Agrokor which is aimed at averting the bankruptcy of the country's biggest private company.