Sep 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower China General Nuclear Power Corp
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date October 8, 2018
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.352
Reoffer price 99.352
Yield 3.643 pct
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date October 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, ABc, BOC International, CCBI,
Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, ICBC & CDB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hong Kong
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Hong Kong
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.