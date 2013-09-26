Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million rand
Maturity Date December 21, 2017
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 95.54
Payment Date October 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 1.15 billion rand when fungible
ISIN XS0875343591
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.