BRIEF-Chongqing Dima unit's consortium wins land auctions for 3.9 bln yuan
* Says unit's consortium wins land auctions for 3.9 billion yuan ($564.59 million)
Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower CNOOC Curtis Funding No. 1 Pty Ltd
Guarantor China National Offshore Oil Corp
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 03, 2020
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.560
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 164.9bp
Over 2.25 pct 2020 DBR
Payment Date October 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C,
J.P.Morgan, UBS, Barclays, Citigroup, CS & HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0973209421
