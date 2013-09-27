* USD/INR seen opening at about 61.90 on general risk-on sentiment versus Thursday's close of 62.07/08. * "There are enough inflows and less of outflows because oil companies are not present. Importers may hold on for the months of October and November," says dealer. * Trader see the pair in a 61.50 to 62.30 range during the session. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore 0.02 percent higher. * USD held onto modest overnight gains in Asia on Friday but was on track to end the week flat, hampered by the threat of a historic U.S. debt default hanging in the air and lack of clarity over when the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)