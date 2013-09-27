* Indian government bond yields may edge higher ahead of debt sale. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed trading at 8.72 pct on Thursday. * RBI chief Raghuram Rajan's comments on inflation being still high, which led to a small sell-off in late trade on Thursday, will continue to weigh on market sentiment. * Bidding at the auction will be closely watched after nearly one-third of Monday's sale had to be underwritten due to poor demand. * RBI's assurance on liquidity leading to some hopes of open market operations next week. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday, reversing some of their recent gains, after new jobless claims dropped and stock markets edged higher. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)