* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.03
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan gains 0.12 percent.
* The dollar held firm in early Asian trade after U.S. jobless
claims figures pointed to an improving labour market, reviving
expectations of a reduction in monetary stimulus by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
* Both Japanese shares and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan were little
changed.
* Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth
1.72 billion rupees on Thursday, exchange data shows.
* RBI chief Raghuram Rajan's comments on inflation being still
high, will weigh on market sentiment.
* Also, central banks risk sparking new crises by keeping their
loose policy in place for too long, Rajan said on Thursday.
* On watch, Finance Minister Chidambaram at exporters conference
in Mumbai. (0930 GMT)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)