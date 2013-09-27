* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.03 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.12 percent. * The dollar held firm in early Asian trade after U.S. jobless claims figures pointed to an improving labour market, reviving expectations of a reduction in monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. * Both Japanese shares and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were little changed. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 1.72 billion rupees on Thursday, exchange data shows. * RBI chief Raghuram Rajan's comments on inflation being still high, will weigh on market sentiment. * Also, central banks risk sparking new crises by keeping their loose policy in place for too long, Rajan said on Thursday. * On watch, Finance Minister Chidambaram at exporters conference in Mumbai. (0930 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)