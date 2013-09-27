* HSBC has started coverage on Asian Paints with an
"overweight" rating and a price target of 600 rupees, implying a
25 percent upside from current levels.
* India's paints market is set to double every 6-7 years by
volume and market leader Asian Paints is well placed to leverage
growth, HSBC said in a note on Friday.
* Asian Paints still stands to deliver volume growth of 9
percent in FY14, after impressive volume growth of 11 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter of FY14, it said.
* "While the valuation looks expensive, we believe it is
actually pricing in relatively modest growth expectations," HSBC
said.
* At 9.30 a.m., shares in Asian Paints were up 0.5 percent at
482.30 rupees.