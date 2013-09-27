* Shares in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Videocon Industries gain after a drilling campaign off Brazil's northeastern coast showed that an area controlled by Petrobras and the Indian companies likely holds more than a billion barrels of oil. * Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Brazil's state-run oil company is formally known, and IBV Brasil, a 50-50 joint venture between BPCL and Videocon Industries, have determined the SEAL-11 exploration block contains very large amounts of high-quality light crude oil and natural gas, according to five government and industry sources with direct knowledge of the drilling results. * BPCL is up 5.5 percent, while Videocon Industries gains 2.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)