* Shares in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and
Videocon Industries gain after a drilling campaign off
Brazil's northeastern coast showed that an area controlled by
Petrobras and the Indian companies likely holds more than a
billion barrels of oil.
* Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Brazil's state-run oil
company is formally known, and IBV Brasil, a 50-50 joint venture
between BPCL and Videocon Industries, have determined the
SEAL-11 exploration block contains very large amounts of
high-quality light crude oil and natural gas, according to five
government and industry sources with direct knowledge of the
drilling results.
* BPCL is up 5.5 percent, while Videocon Industries gains 2.4
percent.
