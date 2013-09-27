* Indian shares fall led by declines in bank shares as RBI chief Raghuram Rajan's comments on inflation being still high, were seen weighing on market sentiment. * India's benchmark index falls 0.25 percent while the broader NSE index is down 0.2 percent. * ICICI Bank Ltd falls 2 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 1.7 percent. * However, shares in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd surge 6.5 percent and Videocon Industries up 2 percent after a drilling campaign off Brazil's northeastern coast showed that an area controlled by Petrobras and the Indian companies likely holds more than a billion barrels of oil.[ ID:nL4N0HN0VL] * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains 2.2 percent after earlier touching an all-time high of 597.50 rupees on expectations of higher sales of its key cancer drug (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)