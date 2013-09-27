* Indian shares fall led by declines in bank shares as RBI chief
Raghuram Rajan's comments on inflation being still high, were
seen weighing on market sentiment.
* India's benchmark index falls 0.25 percent while the
broader NSE index is down 0.2 percent.
* ICICI Bank Ltd falls 2 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd
is down 1.7 percent.
* However, shares in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
surge 6.5 percent and Videocon Industries up 2 percent
after a drilling campaign off Brazil's northeastern coast showed
that an area controlled by Petrobras and the Indian companies
likely holds more than a billion barrels of oil.[ ID:nL4N0HN0VL]
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains 2.2 percent
after earlier touching an all-time high of 597.50 rupees on
expectations of higher sales of its key cancer
drug
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)