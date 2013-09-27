* USD/INR down at 61.81/82 versus Thursday's close of 62.07/08. * INR set for a fourth week of gains, helped by a return of risk-on sentiment and the central bank's concessional swap facility. * Dealers cite inflows from two Japanese banks. * Local stocks down 0.3 pct. * June quarter current account deficit numbers due Monday, with economists expecting the gap to be higher than the March quarter's $18.1 billion, given the sharp rise in trade deficit and lower remittances during the period. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)