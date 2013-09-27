* Indian shares extend fall, led by a decline in bank shares as RBI chief Raghuram Rajan's comments on inflation being still high are seen weighing on market sentiment. * India's benchmark index falls 0.43 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.44 percent. * Caution also seen ahead of June-quarter current account deficit numbers due Monday, with economists expecting the gap to be higher than the March quarter's $18.1 billion, given the sharp rise in trade deficit and lower remittances during the period. * ICICI Bank Ltd falls 2.6 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd is down 1.5 percent. * However, shares in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd gain 4.8 percent and Videocon Industries is up 7.2 percent after a drilling campaign off Brazil's northeastern coast showed an area controlled by Petrobras and the Indian companies likely holds more than a billion barrels of oil.[ ID:nL4N0HN0VL] (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)