* Indian shares extend fall, led by a decline in bank shares as
RBI chief Raghuram Rajan's comments on inflation being still
high are seen weighing on market sentiment.
* India's benchmark index falls 0.43 percent, while the
broader NSE index is down 0.44 percent.
* Caution also seen ahead of June-quarter current account
deficit numbers due Monday, with economists expecting the gap to
be higher than the March quarter's $18.1 billion, given the
sharp rise in trade deficit and lower remittances during the
period.
* ICICI Bank Ltd falls 2.6 percent, while HDFC Bank
Ltd is down 1.5 percent.
* However, shares in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd gain
4.8 percent and Videocon Industries is up 7.2 percent
after a drilling campaign off Brazil's northeastern coast showed
an area controlled by Petrobras and the Indian companies likely
holds more than a billion barrels of oil.[ ID:nL4N0HN0VL]
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)