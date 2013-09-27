* USD/INR higher on dollar buying by custodial banks. The pair is at 62.36/40 after rising to 62.42, versus Thursday's close of 62.07/08. * The pair spikes in late trade on short-covering ahead of the weekend and buying by foreign banks on behalf of custodial clients. * Large state-run bank has been buying possibly for oil from around 61.80 levels. * Local stocks extend weakness, down 0.5 percent. * The pair turns positive for week, after three weekly losses, up 0.1 percent. * June quarter current account deficit numbers due on Monday, with economists expecting the gap to be higher than the March quarter's $18.1 billion, given the sharp rise in trade deficit and lower remittances during the period. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)