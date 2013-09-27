Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* India will release June quarter current account, balance of payments data on Monday, which will be watched for signs to see whether the government will manage to keep its full year fiscal deficit within $70 billion as it estimates. * The government will also release fiscal deficit data for April to August, with 62.8 percent of the full-year budgeted deficit already reached in the first four months. * Dealers expect open market operations ahead of the fiscal second-half borrowing after the central bank said it will ensure adequate cash and buy debt from the secondary market if needed. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: India infrastructure data for August (tentative) Federal deficit data for April-August (1130GMT) India June-quarter balance of payments (1230GMT) Tue: India September Manufacturing PMI (0600GMT) Money supply data (1230GMT) Wed: Markets closed for national holiday Fri: September Services PMI (0600GMT) Forex reserves, bank lending data (1130GMT) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.