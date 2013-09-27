* India will release June quarter current account, balance of payments data on Monday, which will be watched for signs to see whether the government will manage to keep its full year fiscal deficit within $70 billion as it estimates. * The government will also release fiscal deficit data for April to August, with 62.8 percent of the full-year budgeted deficit already reached in the first four months. * Dealers expect open market operations ahead of the fiscal second-half borrowing after the central bank said it will ensure adequate cash and buy debt from the secondary market if needed. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: India infrastructure data for August (tentative) Federal deficit data for April-August (1130GMT) India June-quarter balance of payments (1230GMT) Tue: India September Manufacturing PMI (0600GMT) Money supply data (1230GMT) Wed: Markets closed for national holiday Fri: September Services PMI (0600GMT) Forex reserves, bank lending data (1130GMT) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)