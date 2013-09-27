* Indian government bonds recover losses after bullish auction cutoffs. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is at 8.70 percent, down 2 basis points, after rising to 8.78 percent. * Yield cutoffs at auction for 2020 and 2027 bonds sharply lower than Reuters poll. * Dealers citing some devolvement in the new 17-year bond. * RBI chief Raghuram Rajan's comments on inflation being still high, which led to a small sell-off in late trade on Thursday, will continue to weigh on market sentiment. * RBI's assurance on liquidity leading to some hopes of open market operations next week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)