* Indian shares are expected to remain weak in the short term
due to the lack of any positive triggers amid a weak macro
backdrop, dealers said.
* Traders are expected to build consensus on a potential
slowdown in corporate earnings for the September quarter in the
coming week, ahead of Infosys Ltd kicking off the
results season on Oct. 12.
* India will release the June quarter current account, balance
of payments data on Monday, which will be watched for signs of
whether the government will manage to keep its full year fiscal
deficit within its estimated $70 billion.
* The government will also release fiscal deficit data for April
to August, with 62.8 percent of the full-year budgeted deficit
already reached in the first four months.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: India infrastructure data for August (tentative)
Federal deficit data for April-August (1130GMT)
India June-quarter balance of payments (1230GMT)
Tue: India September Manufacturing PMI (0600GMT)
Money supply data (1230GMT)
Wed: Markets closed for national holiday
Fri: September Services PMI (0600GMT)
Forex reserves, bank lending data (1130GMT)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)